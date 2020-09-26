Roy Evans BalentineRoy Evans Balentine 90, of Denison, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Denison, TX. He was born in Denton on January 8, 1930, to Ina Marchbanks and John Balentine. Roy married Rosemary Crooks Balentine in Oklahoma City, OK on March 26, 1967. They went on to have one child David Balentine.Roy attended Krum public Schools and attended North Texas State University, he served in the US Air Force.Roy is survived by David Balentine - son of Denison, Susan "DeAnn" Harris - stepdaughter, of Tulsa, OK, Melody Pokorny - stepdaughter, of Plano, Leisa Sharon Woodard - stepdaughter, of Plano, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Roy will be available for viewing on Sunday and Monday at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, TX. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, TX.Roy is preceded in death by Rosemary Balentine (Wife), John Balentine (Father), Ina Balentine (Mother).