1928 - 2019
Roy Jenkins Obituary
Roy Marion Jenkins,

Roy Marion Jenkins, 90, of Krum, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2019 in Denton, Texas. He was born on April 3, 1928 to Frank and Idalee Jenkins in Mexico, Missouri.

Roy married Frieda Kreigal on April 1, 1949, in Passau, Germany.

Roy served his country in the United States Army for twenty years and retired as a First Sergeant.

In addition to his military service, Roy was a retired broadcast engineer with KRLD Radio.

He is preceded in death by: his wife, Frieda; son, Anton Jenkins; grandson, Anton Jenkins, Jr.; and his parents.

Roy is survived by: his two daughters, Carol Barham and husband Mike of Krum, TX and Connie Jenkins of New Braunfels, Texas; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Roy will be inurned at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery beside his beloved Frieda.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
