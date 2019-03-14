Roy L. McGaugh



Roy L. McGaugh, age 88, of Pearl passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Scott's Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.



Roy was born on November 1, 1930 in Era, Texas to the late William Guy and Rosa Lee Nance McGaugh. In 1949, he graduated from Rhome High School and was later drafted in 1951 into the United States Army. He served in Korea as a radio operator. He married Ruth Evelyn Wilson on May 21, 1954 in Valley View, Texas. Roy was a carpenter, a barber, a Church of Christ Minister and retired from TDCJ. He loved to travel, and play bluegrass music. He was instrumental in helping raise numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Roy was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; one sister; two sons-in-law, Thomas L. Carter and Ruperto Puente.



Roy is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Ruth McGaugh; children, Sissy Carter, Steven McGaugh and wife, Linda, Timothy McGaugh and wife, Jana, Joy Puente, Roy McGaugh and wife, Sara; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Bible Institute, 3723 34th St, Lubbock, TX 79410. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019