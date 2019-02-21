Roy Thomas McSween



Roy Thomas McSween, 37, of Aubrey passed away on February 17. 2019, in McKinney, Texas. He was born on June 16, 1981, in Denton, Tx. to Judith Adkins and Roger McSween.



Roy was an honors graduate from Billy Ryan High School. He was a CAD operator and caretaker of his grandmother. Roy enjoyed going to car shows with his dad, taking his mom to the movies, and going to baseball games with his sister. Roy was an avid fan of all Dallas sports, listening to the Ticket, and going to concerts.



Roy is survived by his mother, Judith Adkins of Austin, Texas; his father and step-mother, Roger and Elizabeth McSween of Denton; his sister and her fiance, Morgen McSween and Jeremy Beeman of Denton, his step-sister, Stephanie Hamby of Corinth; his grandmothers, June McSween and Dorothy Adkins; his nieces Jessica and Jasmine Sanchez and his nephew, Jesse Beeman. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Dean McSween.



The family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 6-8PM.