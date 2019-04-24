Resources More Obituaries for Roy Hays Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Sue (Seely) Hays

Roy Sue (Seely) Hays passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Sue was born on a farm near what is now the Texas Motor Speedway. Her childhood was spent outdoors riding her horse, Penny, and tending to farm chores. Assuming responsibility beyond her years, Sue helped her mother, Flora, during her father, Roy's, grave illness. Upon his death, Sue, her mother and younger brother moved to Justin. In Sue's early teens, her mother married Jack Harmonson. Flora and Jack owned, and operated Justin Telephone Company and Sue participated in the family business as a part-time telephone operator. During her years at Northwest High School, she was an attentive student, basketball player and competed as a barrel racer in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Sue graduated from Northwest High School in 1956 and was the first in her family to pursue a college education.



At North Texas State College, Sue welcomed guests and cheered sports teams as a Green Jacket. She met Henry Hays at a North Texas social dance class and they married in September 1959. Graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1960, she taught 4th grade. With Sue's support and encouragement, Henry achieved an MBA from North Texas State College and PhD from University of Oklahoma. Henry and Sue returned to Denton in 1964 and Henry began his career at University of North Texas. In Denton, Sue was quickly embraced by equally industrious ladies who guided her to a lifetime of community organizing. Just as Sue had been mentored, she encouraged younger women to lead committees confidently, serve on boards responsibly and serve their community actively.



Sue was a charter member of Denton Benefit League and President from 1986-1987, served as House Chair of the Denton Women's Club and a board member and Treasurer the Denton City Federation of Women's Clubs Foundation. Sue was a board member for City County Day Nursery, Girl Scouts and the Denton Community Theatre. She was a member and President of Ariel Club and enjoyed the company of her PEO sisters.



Sue was a devoted mother to her children, Robin and Joel, and taught by her love and example how to make a positive difference in family and civic life. She supported her children's engagement by serving as a Brownie Leader and Cub Scout Leader and volunteering at their school and church activities. Hearing about the accomplishments of her grown Scouts and "church kids" was a source of great pride.



Always faithful, Sue is a member of Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, Denton. As an early female Elder in the Disciple of Christ denomination, she served two terms as Chair of the Board of First Christian Church, Denton.



Sue was a competitive bridge player and enjoyed hosting multiple groups in her home. Family friends gathered with her and Henry to play 42 and Chicken Foot. It was a marvel to observe Sue's card counting and domino prowess!



Sue was a gracious lady, a loving wife, a devoted mother, a doting grandmother, a dedicated community organizer and a faithful church member.



Sue was preceded in death by her father, Roy Seely; stepfather, Jack Harmonson; her mother, Flora (Lynch) Seely Harmonson; her brothers, George Seely and Edward Seely and her sister, Wilma (Seely) Webb.



Sue is survived by her husband, Henry Hays; her daughter, Robin (Hays) Crawford and husband Mark; her son, Joel Hays and wife Stacy and her grandchildren, Meredith (Crawford) Hake and husband Tyler, John Crawford, Gunnison Hays and Fletcher Hays.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the exceptional and compassionate care Sue received at Good Samaritan Village's Skilled Nursing Center and the end-of-life care provided by Ann's Hospice/VNA.



In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Sue with a donation to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Denton City Federation of Women's Clubs Foundation or Denton Public School Foundation.



Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W Oak Street, Denton, Texas 76201. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019