Royce Wayne Marshall
1950 - 2020
Royce Wayne Marshall

Royce Wayne Marshall, 70, of Pilot Point, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Pilot Point. He was born on February 4, 1950 in Denton, Texas to Loyd Junior Marshall and Dorothy Lee Morris Marshall. He graduated from Pilot Point High School and owned and operated Royce's Cabinet Shop in Pilot Point for years.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Marshall of Pilot Point; children, Russell Marshall and wife Pam of Wichita Falls, JaNae Redmon and husband Steve of Corinth and Noah Mace of McKinney; grandchildren, Peyton, Cason, Madison, Ty, Andrew, Lucas and Marie; sister, Karen Walterscheid and husband Neil of Pilot Point and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Loyd Marshall in 1997 and a brother, Larry Marshall in 2018.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 6, 2020 at Bolivar Cemetery, Bolivar, TX with Bro. Roger Greer officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Services will be streamed live on Hampton Vaughan Crestview's Facebook page.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
