Ruby Elizabeth (Schertz)
Finch
February 1, 1929 - November 4, 2019
Ruby Elizabeth Finch was born on February 1, 1929 in Denton, Texas, and she entered her eternal home in heaven on November 4, 2019, after a brief illness.
Aunt Ruby was the youngest of four, and only daughter born to the late Emil M. and Lydia Elizabeth (Trietsch) Schertz. She attended school at Blue Mound and graduated from North Texas Demonstration High School; as well as the Dallas Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. While in nurse's training, Aunt Ruby met Henry Tyler "H.T." Finch, Jr. and they were married on January 14, 1950 at Blue Mound United Methodist Church. H.T. was her life partner, soul mate, and beloved husband for 62 years; before he went to heaven on February 11, 2010.
Growing up in a farming family, Aunt Ruby gained first-hand experience in hard work, grit, and southern hospitality. Anytime one would visit, she would ensure they were welcomed, cared for and fed. Aunt Ruby's faith was the foundation of her life. She grew up playing piano and organ in church and always maintained a servant's heart. She taught beginners Sunday school class and conducted vacation Bible school at Blue Mound. Ruby was a Registered Nurse, working in the delivery room at Methodist Hospital in Dallas and in several doctors' offices before retiring after 20 years in the profession. After retirement, Aunt Ruby often volunteered at Denton Regional Hospital in order to utilize the gifts God gave her to serve others. Denton Regional Hospital honored her service in 1998 with the Dr. Frist Humanitarian Award and in 1999 for giving 3,518 hours of volunteer service. Aunt Ruby was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sanger, as well as Order of the Eastern Star, Sanger Chapter #1027.
Aunt Ruby's survivors include her nephews and their wives: Sammy and Ernestine Schertz of Rockport, Danny and Sandra Schertz of Denton, Ricky and Susie Schertz of Sanger; great nieces and nephews and their spouses: Michelle Pieniazek and husband Ryan of Denton; Matt Schertz and wife Tamara of Arlington, VA; Michael Schertz and wife Amy of Denton; Kris Schertz and wife Stacy of Anna, Jeff Schertz and wife Sarah of Sanger, Tiffany Cooper and husband Jacob of Krum; and Jonathan Mallard and wife Sjonica of Denton; sister-in-law Wilma (Schertz) Herring, and 16 great-great nieces and nephews. Ruby will forever be remembered by her family including her seven special angels whom she considered her great grandchildren: Taylor, Sterling, Payton, Skylor, Channing, Garrison, and Stratton. Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law: Eddie F. Schertz and wife Jeannette, Marvin E. Schertz and wife Grace, Homer W. Schertz and wife Jessie; nieces, Dorthy Schertz and Carolyn Schertz-Mallard; and nephew, Marvin E. Schertz, Jr.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home 705 N. Locust St. Denton. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Sanger First Baptist Church 708 South 5th Street Sanger. Interment will follow at Blue Mound Cemetery, 8421 North I-35 Denton. Pastor Grant Bowles and Dr. E.L. "Skip" McNeal will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Michael Schertz, Ryan Pieniazek, Matt Schertz, Jeff Schertz, Kris Schertz, Jonathan Mallard, and Jacob Cooper. Honorary pallbearer will be Garrison Pieniazek.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019