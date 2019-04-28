Russell Lee Welch



January 5, 1944 - April 19, 2019



Russell Lee Welch died the morning of April 19, 2019 at his home in Denton, Texas surrounded by family and friends.



Russell was born in College Station, Texas on January 5, 1944. He graduated from A&M Consolidated High School and attended Texas Tech University.



Russell served in the United States Army as a Captain and served in Vietnam from 1967-1968 as a pilot in the 187th Assault Helicopter Company.



After Vietnam, Russell returned to Lubbock and graduated from Texas Tech University with a BA in 1970 and a law degree in 1972. He received an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin in 1979.



Russell began his teaching career at Murray State University. He and his family moved to Denton in 1983 when he joined the faculty of the College of Business of North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas).



Russell left the University in 1988 to begin a law practice in Denton. While practicing, he continued to teach as an adjunct and rejoined the faculty as a part-time lecturer in 1997. He became a full-time Senior Lecturer in 2013.



While at the University, Russell taught an amazing array of courses including the legal and ethical environment of business, corporation law, international law, and logistics and aviation law. He taught until the time of his final illness. Russell was a wonderful colleague who mentored faculty and students alike.



Russell gave tirelessly of his many talents and often volunteered to serve as the announcer at the College of Business commencement ceremonies. His commanding voice (belied by his gentle nature) will be sorely missed at the May 2019 G. Brint Ryan College of Business commencement ceremony.



Russell was active in the Denton arts and music scene for many years. Russell was a progressive, honorable, generous, ethical, and courageous man. He positively impacted many lives and was loved by many, including legions of students.



Russell is survived by his wife Isabel Cano, sons Mandon and Virgil Welch, step sons Charles and Andrew Wahlert, and grandchildren Henry, Louise and Vella Rose Welch.



Russell had a lasting impact on his many friends and family and will be deeply missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to CASA of Denton County in memory of Russell at CASADenton.org.