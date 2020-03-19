|
Ruth Ann Snyder Greene
Ruth Ann Snyder Greene made her final journey to be with the Lord on March 14th, 2020 at 12:00 AM. Ruth was born on September 4, 1932 to Chuck and Leona Snyder of Paris, Ohio. She was the youngest of four, two older brothers and a sister. She graduated from Louisville High School. Married her High School sweetheart Charles Greene.
She always wanted to travel, and she got her wish. While her husband served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict, she was able to join him. Later lived in Miami, Florida, Dallas, Kansas City, Jedda and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Visited Europe and the Mid-East. She was married for 69 years in June.
Ruth was blessed with two fine sons; Trey and Terry, both living in the area. She has one daughter-in-law; Cheryl Greene and two Grand Daughters: Brittany Smith and Nicole Bertrand. She has many Nieces and Nephews.
She belonged to the Methodist Church of Argyle. Was an active member of the Denton Bible Study and sang with the Denton Senior Choir and loved to play Bridge. She graduated from TWU with a degree in nursing.
Ruthie will be missed as she was loved and loved many friends. The good Lord will be receiving an angel from earth. She will be laid to rest in Restland cemetery in Dallas with a celebration of life to be held at the Methodist Church in Argyle at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020