|
|
Ruth R. (Roess) Bankson
Ruth went home to heaven on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Ruth was born September 1, 1915 and recently celebrated her 104th birthday. She grew up in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the youngest of 7 children born to Sarah Kohler Roess and William Louis Roess.
Ruth attended Westminster College and graduated in 1938. She married Eugene L. Bankson in 1940. She taught senior high school business courses and later junior high English in the Oil City school system, retiring in 1980.
Upon retirement, she and Gene moved to Bartow, Florida and lived in the Floral Lakes community. Ruth moved to Denton, TX to be near her daughter, Mary, in 2005. She lived at Good Samaritan Village on Hinkle Drive until her recent passing.
Ruth was a lady with unwavering faith. She lived her life with grace, and always had a kind word for everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, in 1991. She is survived by her two daughters, Sarah Armstrong of Albany, CA and Mary Metrolis of Denton, TX along with a son-in-law, Barry Metrolis of Denton, TX. She is also survived by five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Good Samaritan Village Chapel, 2500 Hinkle Drive, Denton, TX, 76201 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to The Salvation Army or the Good Samaritan Society.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020