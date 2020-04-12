|
|
Ryan Lee Cornelius
Ryan Lee Cornelius, of Dallas, Texas, passed away April 5, 2020 in Bedford, Texas. He will forever be remembered as a kind, brave, and wickedly smart husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. More than anything, Ryan loved his family. He considered his father one of his best friends, his mother a worthy debate partner, his sister an amazing mother and teacher, and his nephew the coolest kid in the world. Born August 14, 1975 in Houston, TX, he is survived by his wife Melissa Cornelius of Dallas, TX; parents Richard and Vicki Cornelius of Hurst, TX; sister, brother-in-law, and nephew Stephanie, Jeff, and Hank White of Nokomis, FL; aunts Sue Scruggs of Spring Branch, TX; Carolyn Bullock of Lago Vista, TX; and Ellen Gallagher of Colleyville, TX. A graduate of Euless's Trinity High School, Ryan earned his undergraduate degree in English and master's in Creative Writing/Poetry from the University of North Texas in Denton, the town he most considered home. A poet, an avid tabletop gamer, a lover of video games, books, and film, a military history guru, a chef, a childhood cancer survivor, and an advocate for social justice, Ryan's multifaceted personality leaves a legacy of humor, compassion, and strength.
A celebration of his life is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.bluebonnethills.com or www.gatheringus.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020