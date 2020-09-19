Sabra 'Kay ' Bynum
(January 19, 1943 - September 15, 2020)
Services for Sabra Kay Bynum, beloved wife, grandmother, and mother will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton, TX. Kay went to join the Lord on September 15, 2020 at the age of 77 and to be reunited with her mother, Myra Davis Dippel and her cherished daughter, Anita Kay Venable who preceded her death.
Kay was born in Rosenberg, TX, attended Lamar Consolidated High School, and went on to attend college at Southwest Texas State University, as well as obtain a Master's in Public Health degree from the University of Texas at Tyler. Kay moved to Tyler, TX in the 1980's where she raised her two daughters and spent a long, wonderful career as a Registered Dietitian. She most enjoyed her time in her career while working as a clinical dietitian and certified diabetes educator.
During her years in Tyler, Kay was actively involved with her Bridge club, PEO, and always enjoyed the beauty of roses and azaleas for which Tyler is known. Tyler is also where she met her husband Carl Bynum, prior to moving to Denton.
A resident of Denton since 2008, Kay was active in the community in many capacities including her membership with the First United Methodist Church of Denton, active involvement with the Denton County Master Gardener Association, and affiliation with the Denton chapter of PEO, as well as involvement in several other organizations. Kay also enjoyed keeping up with her Bridge game, attending Bingo with her husband, Carl, as well as doting on her Granddaughters and their many extracurricular activities.
In addition to her husband, Carl Wayne Bynum, Kay is survived by her daughter, Robin Dellis and husband Michael, all of Denton; granddaughters Merri Lynn Williams and husband Cody of Lindale, Lauren Dellis and Allison Dellis, both of Denton; great granddaughters KayLea Williams and Katherine Williams, both of Lindale.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Denton or to the American Heart Association
.
Arrangements are under direction of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 105 N. Locust St. Denton, TX 76201.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com