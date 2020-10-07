Sallie Jo AutreySallie Jo Autrey, our beloved mother and Meme, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Sallie was born to George Augusta Whitson and Maudie Ethel Wise Whitson on March 17, 1933 in Itasca, TX. Sallie was the youngest child in a family of 6 girls and 2 boys. Her mother died when she was 5 months old and she was raised by her father and siblings. The Whitson family moved from Itasca to Spicewood, Texas and then later to Belton, Texas as their father found work as a carpenter. Upon graduation from Belton High School, Sallie went to work for Texas Power and Light and later worked at a local bank.When Sallie was 22 years old, she met a handsome Texas Highway Patrolman, Everett Wayne Autrey, who would become the love of her life. They married 2 months later on October 22, 1955 and were blessed with 58 years together before he went to be with Jesus. Sallie, Wayne, and their three daughters made their home in Denton, Texas when Wayne took a job as the Denton Police Chief in 1963. After all their children started in school, Sallie began working at Denton High School as an Assistant Librarian, where she made many lifelong friends.Spending time with family and friends is what Sallie enjoyed most in this life. She also enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to go many places, but she particularly loved Lake City, Colorado in the summers and New England in the fall. She was an active member at First Baptist Church of Denton for many years and in her latter life at Southmont Baptist Church.Sallie is survived by 2 sisters, Jenny Ellis of Belton, Texas, and Irene Jackson of Roundrock, Texas, 3 daughters, Kathy Davis and husband Mike of Denison, Texas, Becky Quandahl of Corinth, Texas, and Laura McFerren of Corinth, Texas. Grandchildren are Rachel and Colby Moree, Megan and Clay Jolly, Kirsten and Ken Kula, Matthew and Kelly Davis, Garrett and Hannah McFerren, Jacob Quandahl, Jordan Quandahl, and 9 great grandchildren. Sallie is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her precious granddaughter, Bethany Lauren Davis, who we know she is elated to be with again in Heaven.God blessed our family with a mother and Meme who leaves a legacy of unconditional love and unwavering faith. Her kindness is unsurpassed. Sallie's influence is abundantly evident in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.The family with be at DeBerry Funeral Directors for visitation from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held at Southmont Baptist Church Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10 am. Rev. Jeff Loudin and Rev. Brad Cockrell will officiate. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.