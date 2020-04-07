Home

Sammie McNatt
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Belew Cemetery
Aubrey, TX
Sammie "Sam" McNatt


1948 - 2020
Sammie "Sam" McNatt Obituary
Sammie "Sam " McNatt

Sammie "Sam" McNatt passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Burleson, Texas at the age of 72. He was born in rural Denton County to John Grissom and Nora McNatt on February 15, 1948. Sam enjoyed hunting and team penning in his earlier years but for the past several years his greatest joy was watching his granddaughters play softball. He married Linda Wallace on July 17, 1992 in Denton, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father John Grissom and many close friends that were like brothers to him.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey, Texas.

Sam is survived by his wife Linda McNatt, mother Nora Grissom, daughter Kimberly McNatt, daughter Carrie Flores and husband David, granddaughters Kami and Kylee Flores, daughter Elizabeth Crocker and husband Dwight and their children Alex, Miles, Maddie, Sofia and Mackenzie and numerous extended family members.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
