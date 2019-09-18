Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Sammy Mitchell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Park
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammy Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammy Dale Mitchell


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sammy Dale Mitchell Obituary
Sammy Dale Mitchell

Sammy Dale Mitchell, 75, of Denton passed away on September 14, 2019 in Denton. He was born on April 29, 1944 in Denton To Callie (Barksdale) and Samuel Walter Mitchell. He married his life partner and best friend, Diana Cruz, on July 8, 1972 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Sam graduated from Denton High School in 1962 and in 1967 earned a BBA in Marketing from North Texas.

Sammy was a unique person with a wide range of interests. He was an entrepreneur, owning and running a number of businesses including the Broken Spoke Ballroom and an apartment complex. He was a Karate Sensei and instructor for over 30 years at the Denton Optimist Judo and Karate Club and is fondly remembered by the hundreds of students that he taught and mentored. Sammy was a friend to animals and had many pets, including several raccoons. He was often seen driving around Denton with Rocky Racoon, his favorite, perched on the hood of the car.

Sammy was a Christian man. His love for his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, was deeply rooted. He was spiritually renewed daily through biblical readings and prayer.

He is survived by his loving partner, Diana Mitchell, his two furry friends, Toby and Piper, and many friends and wonderful neighbors.

Sammy is preceded in death by his mother, father, and his older sister, Charlotte.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9-10 AM, in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors, followed by a 10:00 A.M. funeral service led by Pastor Ray Harper. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Denton Optimist Judo and Karate Club at 259 Hobson Lane, Denton, Texas 76205 or to Covenant Fellowship of Lake Dallas, 625 S. Lake Dallas Dr., Lake Dallas, Texas 75065.

The family wishes to thank the staffs of Good Samaritan Denton Village and VNA Hospice for their kindness, love, and compassion during his long illness.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now