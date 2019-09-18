|
|
Sammy Dale Mitchell
Sammy Dale Mitchell, 75, of Denton passed away on September 14, 2019 in Denton. He was born on April 29, 1944 in Denton To Callie (Barksdale) and Samuel Walter Mitchell. He married his life partner and best friend, Diana Cruz, on July 8, 1972 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Sam graduated from Denton High School in 1962 and in 1967 earned a BBA in Marketing from North Texas.
Sammy was a unique person with a wide range of interests. He was an entrepreneur, owning and running a number of businesses including the Broken Spoke Ballroom and an apartment complex. He was a Karate Sensei and instructor for over 30 years at the Denton Optimist Judo and Karate Club and is fondly remembered by the hundreds of students that he taught and mentored. Sammy was a friend to animals and had many pets, including several raccoons. He was often seen driving around Denton with Rocky Racoon, his favorite, perched on the hood of the car.
Sammy was a Christian man. His love for his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, was deeply rooted. He was spiritually renewed daily through biblical readings and prayer.
He is survived by his loving partner, Diana Mitchell, his two furry friends, Toby and Piper, and many friends and wonderful neighbors.
Sammy is preceded in death by his mother, father, and his older sister, Charlotte.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9-10 AM, in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors, followed by a 10:00 A.M. funeral service led by Pastor Ray Harper. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Denton Optimist Judo and Karate Club at 259 Hobson Lane, Denton, Texas 76205 or to Covenant Fellowship of Lake Dallas, 625 S. Lake Dallas Dr., Lake Dallas, Texas 75065.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Good Samaritan Denton Village and VNA Hospice for their kindness, love, and compassion during his long illness.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019