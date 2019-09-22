|
|
Sammye Ann Baker
Sammye Ann Baker, 87 of Denton passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born April 7, 1932 In Houston, Texas. She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated preacher's wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother - "Grandmommie " and friend to many.
Sammye was a retired Education Diagnostician. She received her Bachelor's Degree from The University of Texas at Austin, Master's Degree from Sul Ross State University and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 am, Lake Dallas United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Dr., Lake Dallas, TX 75065 with Pastor's Virgil Aldag and Bliss Spillar IV officiating the service.
Survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Tallant-Ball of Denton; grandchildren: Robert Lee Tallant and Shelly Woody of Denton; Philip James (Pj) Baker and wife Lyndsey Baker of Plano, Texas; Rebekah (Becky)White and husband Billy White of Ft. Worth; Bliss R. Spillar, IV and wife Shelby Spillar of Charlottesville, Virginia; Sarah Spillar and Sammye Spillar of Farmville, Virginia great-grandchildren: Allie Jo Tallant, Kaden Bumpass, Tanner Woody of Denton; Aubrey Baker and Joey White of Fort Worth; and Cora Spillar and Laurel Spillar of Charlottesville, Virginia.
On line condolences may be made at
www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019