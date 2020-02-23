Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Interment
Following Services
Prairie Mound Cemetery
Argyle, TX
Samuel Lewis Brown


1934 - 2020
Samuel Lewis Brown Obituary
Samuel Lewis Brown

Samuel Lewis Brown, 86, of Denton, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born in Argyle, Texas on January 7, 1934 to William and Alice Brown. Sam graduated from Denton High School and Tarleton State University. He also served in the United States Army. Later in life Sam worked as a carpenter and loved to fish. He is preceded in death by his parents, baby sister Thelma, and his cousins Curtis and Clinton Brown.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Internment will immediately follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Argyle.

Sam is survived by his cousins Virgil Brown (Nancy), Pat Brown, Betty Sue Fannin, Sharon Bidwell, Linda Brown, Clinton Brown Jr., Neva Corbin and David Corbin.

Please make memorial donations to Our Daily Bread and The Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020
