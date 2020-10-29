1/1
Samuel Loyd (Sam) Tipton
1935 - 2020
Samuel (Sam) Loyd Tipton

Samuel "Sam" Loyd Tipton of Saint Jo, Texas (formerly of Sanger), went to his Heavenly home on October 26, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born September 25, 1935, in Belcherville, Texas, to Ollie and Izora (McCool) Tipton.

He married the love of his life, Clara Jean Pennington, on November 29, 1957, in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Sam served his country in the United States Army. Prior to the Army, he was a true working cowboy at the Pitchfork Ranch in Guthrie, Texas. Once discharged from the Army, Sam made his career driving a truck. He was with Denton County Road and Bridge from 1978-1997and retired to devote his time to full-time cattle ranching.

He left behind his wife of 63 years, Clara Jean Tipton of Saint Jo, daughter and son-in-law Billy and Diane Harmon of Sanger, son and daughter-in-law Gene and Pam Tipton of Saint Jo, and son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Jana Tipton of Forestburg. Additional survivors include Sam's two sisters, Polly Tucker of Sanger and Bobbie Jo Wylie of Forestburg, and his sister-in-law Miyoko "Jeanie" Tipton; as well as his cherished grandchildren, Angela Vaughan (Chris), Ashley Long (Jason), Brittany Dowdy, Samuel Chase Tipton (Ashley), Trent Tipton, Clint Tipton (Katie), Tiffany Tipton, Eric Offord, Brooke Christian, and 13 great-grandchildren; and his beloved pets Minnie Pearl, Rhythm, Spook, and several wild kittens he cared for and tamed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Thomas Eugene Tipton, a sister Louise Wade, and two brothers in law, Red Wylie and Junior Wade.

Sam's visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Funeral services are 1:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Sanger. Pastor Jason Danielson of Saddle Creek Cowboy Church will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers are grandsons Clint Tipton and Chase Tipton and nephews, Dale Tucker, Mike Tucker, Calvin Tipton, Tommy Lee Jones, and James Patrick Williams. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be grandson, Trent Tipton.

Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please share a favorite memory of Sam or offer condolences to the family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
OCT
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 28, 2020
We are sorry for your loss.
Millard & Nancy Smith
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
A girl could never ask for a more wonderful and special uncle than what Uncle Boy was to me. He could and always put a smile on my face and a song in my heart. I will miss your BIg smile, but will be seeing you again at Heavenly Family Reunion! RIP my sweet Uncle.
Bonnie Sue Griffin
Family
October 28, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Sam was a good man, you all have been so blessed to grow up with his kind heart and such loving guidance.
We are sending our love and prayers for peace and understanding.
Ronny and Darllene
Ron and Darlene Sanders
Friend
October 28, 2020
Sam was a very dear person . May his family find comfort in God’s word . Love & Prayers to all ♥
Patsy Deweber
Friend
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Harvey Hewlett
Friend
October 28, 2020
So very sorry for your loss! May God's peace, comfort, and strength carry you through the days ahead! You're all in my thoughts and prayers!
Michele Middleton
October 28, 2020
Sam was a good man who enjoyed his family and friends . He will be missed by a lot of people. May God be with his family during this time.
Norma Banda
Friend
