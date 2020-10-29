Samuel (Sam) Loyd Tipton
Samuel "Sam" Loyd Tipton of Saint Jo, Texas (formerly of Sanger), went to his Heavenly home on October 26, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born September 25, 1935, in Belcherville, Texas, to Ollie and Izora (McCool) Tipton.
He married the love of his life, Clara Jean Pennington, on November 29, 1957, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Sam served his country in the United States Army. Prior to the Army, he was a true working cowboy at the Pitchfork Ranch in Guthrie, Texas. Once discharged from the Army, Sam made his career driving a truck. He was with Denton County Road and Bridge from 1978-1997and retired to devote his time to full-time cattle ranching.
He left behind his wife of 63 years, Clara Jean Tipton of Saint Jo, daughter and son-in-law Billy and Diane Harmon of Sanger, son and daughter-in-law Gene and Pam Tipton of Saint Jo, and son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Jana Tipton of Forestburg. Additional survivors include Sam's two sisters, Polly Tucker of Sanger and Bobbie Jo Wylie of Forestburg, and his sister-in-law Miyoko "Jeanie" Tipton; as well as his cherished grandchildren, Angela Vaughan (Chris), Ashley Long (Jason), Brittany Dowdy, Samuel Chase Tipton (Ashley), Trent Tipton, Clint Tipton (Katie), Tiffany Tipton, Eric Offord, Brooke Christian, and 13 great-grandchildren; and his beloved pets Minnie Pearl, Rhythm, Spook, and several wild kittens he cared for and tamed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Thomas Eugene Tipton, a sister Louise Wade, and two brothers in law, Red Wylie and Junior Wade.
Sam's visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Funeral services are 1:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Sanger. Pastor Jason Danielson of Saddle Creek Cowboy Church will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers are grandsons Clint Tipton and Chase Tipton and nephews, Dale Tucker, Mike Tucker, Calvin Tipton, Tommy Lee Jones, and James Patrick Williams. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be grandson, Trent Tipton.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please share a favorite memory of Sam or offer condolences to the family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com
.