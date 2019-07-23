Sandra (Sandy) Gay Walk



Sandra (Sandy) Gay Walk passed away at the age of 79 in Medical City Denton on the evening of July 20, 2019. She lived with her beloved cat, Lucky in Denton, Texas.



Sandy was born to Laverne & Walton Myers in October of 1939. She accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 8. In November 1968 she married the love of her life, Bill. They had great adventures together in the many places they lived. She moved to Denton in 1999 after Bill passed away.



She loved her cats, all things whimsical, and she absolutely adored her church home & friends. She cherished her many collectibles given by her precious friends.



Sandy is preceded in death by her father, Walton, mother, Laverne, and husband Bill. She is survived by her brother David and wife Carolyn, nieces Kristina and Keri, and nephew Cody, as well as many relatives and friends.



*****A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday on July 23, 2019 at Hawkins funeral home in Decatur, Texas.**** Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 23, 2019