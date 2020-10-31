Sandra Lea (Kennedy) WilliamsMrs. Sandra Lea (Kennedy) Williams, the daughter of the late, Renzie Lee Kennedy and Orabelle Dodd Kennedy, was born July 20, 1943 and departed this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Knox City, TX at the Brazos Valley Nursing Home. She was 77 years of age. She attended the Old Trinity Primitive Baptist Church in Denton, TX, she was a mother and an owner of several small businesses.Survivors include: two daughters, Tammi Lea Ward of Haskell, TX and Allison Williams Carter of San Antonio, TX; a son, Shawn Henry Williams and his wife Azucena E. Trejo Williams of Campbellsville, KY; and two sisters-in-law; Brenda Joyce Carter and husband Coy of Justin, TX and Doris Williams of Justin, TX; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Mrs. Williams was preceded in death two sisters: Shirley Irene Kennedy Meredith and Sharon Kay Kennedy.The graveside service for Mrs. Sandra L. (Kennedy) Williams, will be conducted Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Old Trinity Cemetery in Denton, TX. Elder Elmo Griffin will be officiating.Visitation will be from 6pm - 8pm on Saturday, October 31st at the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St. in Denton.Memorials are suggested to the Old Trinity Primitive Baptist Church, which can be made at the funeral home or church.