Sara Frances Carlock
Bunselmeyer
Sara passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 86 at Good Samaritan in Denton, Texas. Sara was born to John Tarrant and Denzelle Virginia Carlock on January 18, 1933 in Ottawa, Kansas. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas and earned her undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University. Sara married Robert Lee Bunselmeyer on May 11, 1956 in Ft. Worth, Texas. After briefly living in Lubbock, they resided in Fort Worth for many years before moving to Weatherford and finally settling down in Denton in 1997.
While raising her young family, Sara worked as a teacher and later in life enjoyed a career as an office manager for a consulting firm in Fort Worth. Her joys in life were cooking and knitting for her family and friends and catching more fish than her husband Robert during their outings.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Robert. Sara is survived by son Bryan Lee Bunselmeyer, son William Alan Bunselmeyer and wife Lee Ann, grandchildren Valerie Bunselmeyer, Danella Garren and husband Justin, Delaney Bunselmeyer and Dallton Bunselmeyer. Her continued source of joy and entertainment were her great grandchildren Jett and Kaedyn. Sara is survived by sister Rozann Hassel and husband Jeff, sister Nancy Grant, and brother John Carlock and wife Arbah, in addition to her many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family wishes to express immense gratitude to the staff of Good Samaritan Society Denton Village and Heritage Hospice who cared for Sara the last few years. Your compassion and devotion to your patients and their families is most appreciated.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5-7pm at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors. Her final resting place will be in Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019