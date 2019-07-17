Selma Beatrice Clements



Koontz



Selma Beatrice Clements Koontz known by many as simply Gran passed away Sunday.



Selma was a long time member of the Singing Oaks Church of Christ. She garnered great peace and joy from her volunteering and supporting others in their journey of faith. Selma's impact will be seen for generations having retired from teaching in 1999. She was passionate about sharing her love of history with her students and helping them explore the world through her class.



Survived by daughter and son in law Kimberlee and Mike Humble, and sons and daughter in laws Dan and Pam Koontz, David and Renee Koontz and her brother Calvin Clements. Grandchildren Ryan and wife Yvette, Reid and wife Charlotte, Graham, Grady, Zach and Macy and husband Adam and great grandchildren Jiao and Mei and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Doyle, son and daughter in law Ken and Melissa, granddaughters Madison and Marley and siblings Alvin, Betty, Don, Veda, and Fleta.



A Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. Singing Oaks Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers either donate to the Mission Fund at Signing Oaks Church of Christ or to the . Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from July 17 to July 18, 2019