Serena Ann Daugherty
Serena Ann Daugherty, 82, of Denton, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at home with her children at her bedside.
The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. for visitation. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Green Valley Baptist Church on Friday, March 6, 2020 with her pastor, Ronnie Allen officiating. Burial will follow at the Green Valley Cemetery.
Serena was born on October 25, 1937, in Denton Texas to Leroy and Hazel Whitlock. She graduated from Denton High School in 1955 and had many lifetime friends who she met with on a regular basis.
She attended a year of college before she married Truman Merrill Daugherty on November 2, 1956 in Denton and was married for 56 years before he preceded her in death on February 19, 2012. In the early years of their marriage, Serena was employed at Victor Equipment Company and then she chose to stay at home and raise her family. She returned to work and retired from the Alumni Office at Texas Woman's University.
Serena was a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church. She loved her church. She taught Sunday School, was involved in Vacation Bible School, and enjoyed attending anything that was planned with the church. She was involved for many years in Bible Study Fellowship, and loved cooking for friends and family. She was happiest when she was serving others.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, and her sister, Peggy. She is survived by a son, Steve Daugherty and daughter-in-law, Tiffany of McKinney; a daughter, Karen Bates and son-in-law Bobby of Denton; 5 grandchildren: Sheena, Josh, Meagan, Austin, and Macy; and 2 great-grandchildren: Hudson and Linc.
Memorial contributions may be made to Green Valley Baptist Church.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020