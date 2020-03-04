Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Green Valley Baptist Church

Serena Ann Daugherty


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Serena Ann Daugherty Obituary
Serena Ann Daugherty

Serena Ann Daugherty, 82, of Denton, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at home with her children at her bedside.

The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. for visitation. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Green Valley Baptist Church on Friday, March 6, 2020 with her pastor, Ronnie Allen officiating. Burial will follow at the Green Valley Cemetery.

Serena was born on October 25, 1937, in Denton Texas to Leroy and Hazel Whitlock. She graduated from Denton High School in 1955 and had many lifetime friends who she met with on a regular basis.

She attended a year of college before she married Truman Merrill Daugherty on November 2, 1956 in Denton and was married for 56 years before he preceded her in death on February 19, 2012. In the early years of their marriage, Serena was employed at Victor Equipment Company and then she chose to stay at home and raise her family. She returned to work and retired from the Alumni Office at Texas Woman's University.

Serena was a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church. She loved her church. She taught Sunday School, was involved in Vacation Bible School, and enjoyed attending anything that was planned with the church. She was involved for many years in Bible Study Fellowship, and loved cooking for friends and family. She was happiest when she was serving others.

She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, and her sister, Peggy. She is survived by a son, Steve Daugherty and daughter-in-law, Tiffany of McKinney; a daughter, Karen Bates and son-in-law Bobby of Denton; 5 grandchildren: Sheena, Josh, Meagan, Austin, and Macy; and 2 great-grandchildren: Hudson and Linc.

Memorial contributions may be made to Green Valley Baptist Church.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Serena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -