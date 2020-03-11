|
|
Dr. Sharon Carlene
Bolton Underwood
Dr. Sharon Carlene Bolton Underwood was released into the arms of her Lord after a long battle with dementia on March 8, 2020.
She was born in El Reno, Oklahoma on April 21, 1936 to Carl Bolton and Freda Moyer Bolton. She is survived by sisters Ann Jean Shelden and Janice Kay Struck, daughter Beth Ann (Lance) Roth and grandchildren Victoria (Paul) Haverbusch and Connor Roth.
Dr. Underwood was an educator at heart. She taught all ages from elementary through college. Sharon loved her students and they loved her. She received her Bachelors degree from Oklahoma College for Women in 1957 and her Master's in Education from Central State University in Edmond, Oklahoma in 1969. She attended Texas Woman's University and was recognized as an Allsup Scholar in both 1982 and 1983. She completed her PhD in 1984.
Dr. Underwood was a professor in the Fashion and Textiles Department at the university until she retired. In 1991, she received the Mary Mason Lyon Junior Faculty Award for excellence in scholarship, teaching and service. She shepherded countless students through her departments Senior Fashion Show and worked tirelessly on the Texas First Ladies Historic Costume Collection for many years.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020