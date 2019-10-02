|
Sharon Marie
(McDonald) Kaszynski Sharon Marie (McDonald) Kaszynski, 68, of Denton, passed away on Monday surrounded by her family and friends, September 30, 2019, at Medical City Denton.
Sharon was born on June 7, 1951 in Denton, TX to George Howard McDonald and Syliva Sharon McDonald. She was the oldest of 6 siblings, 5 sisters and 1 brother.
Sharon attended Lewisville High School. She played the coronet for Lewisville High School Band. Her Junior and Senior year she was one of the bands twirlers. It was during her high school years that she met the love of her life, Eric Bernard Kaszynski, Jr. They were high school sweethearts. They were married on March 14, 1970 and lived together almost inseparable from that day forward. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this next March. They were blessed with two children, Eric Bernard Kaszynski III and George Kerry Kaszynski.
She was a very good mother who enjoyed watching her kids in all their activities. She especially loved watching them play sports. The boys could always count on her being at every practice and in the stands for every game. She did the best she could to teach and guide them; she was also a loving grandmother to many grandchildren. She loved being a mom to her boys and felt pure enjoyment from being a Grandma. You could always count on her to babysit and teach her grandchildren to read and enjoy books as much as she did. She was Grandma to Brooke Ann, Sara, Iris, Scarlet Jane, Samuel, Paige, Jaxon, Bailey, and Carsen. She dearly loved each one of her grandbabies. Some of her favorite times were when she got to attend â€œGrandparents Dayâ€ at her grandkid's schools. Family was so important to Sharon and she truly lived the saying, â€œOnce family, always family.â€ She was the glue that kept her family together.
In her spare time, you would find Sharon reading a book for herself or with her grandkids, knitting, researching her family history or serving others. Sharon joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in May of 1990 and was a devoted member ever since. Each year on the anniversary of her baptism she would bear her testimony and express gratitude for her many blessings. She had a beautiful voice and shared her talents with the Denton 1st Ward choir. Sharon is loved and will be missed by many!
She is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Howard McDonald.
Sharon is survived by her parents George Howard McDonald and Syliva Sharon McDonald, her loving husband Eric Bernard Kaszynski, Jr., her children, Eric Bernard Kaszynski III of Tyler, TX, George Kerry Kaszynski & wife Kristin of North Richland Hills, TX; 9 Grandchildren, Brooke Ann Kaszynski, Iris Avery Kaszynski, Sara Katherine Kaszynski, Scarlett Jane Kaszynski, Samuel Peter Kaszynski, Paige Hailey Child, Jaxon Anthony Child, Bailey Madison Benson, and Carsen Jace Benson; Sisters, Katherine Fehler (and husband Ronald) of Krum, TX, Barbara Monroe (and husband Frasher) of Plano, TX, Patricia Lynn Sanders (and husband Thomas) of Krum, TX and Nancy Kay Zambrano of Krum, TX; a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives; and beloved extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Church of Christ of Later-Day Saints, 1801 Malone, Denton, TX. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Construction Fund.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019