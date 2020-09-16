Shelley Ann Walker
Shelley Ann Walker, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 in Denton, TX. She was born in Sedalia, Missouri. It was pronounced 'MissourAH', as she so often told her class of First Graders. Even though she lived in Texas for many years, her heart was always in her hometown.
She was most proud of being the daughter of her beloved parents, Morris and Dena Harris Walker. She lived to honor their memory She was also very proud to be Jewish. Both defined who she was.
She graduated from Mo. Valley College with a Bachelor of Science degree. She also did graduate work at Central Mo. State University as well, as Texas Woman's University.
Ms. Walker was a long-time educator, working for Denton ISD at Sam Houston Elementary, for many years. Ms. Walker also taught in her native Mo. She was honored to be listed in Who's Who Among American Teachers.
She was a rugged individualist who stood up for what she believed in. It never mattered to her if she had to stand alone in that. She was born a Democrat and died a proud Democrat. Her heart was always on the side of the underdog. She believed strongly in equality and justice for ALL people. She had great disdain for bigotry, injustice, falsehoods and needless meetings. Ms. Walker highly valued friendship, kindness, loyalty, honesty and integrity. She loved children, Spring, a good book...preferably a memoir and the sound of Streisand's voice. She also cherished the sound of her best friend's voice. She delighted in a great meal, a new pair of sunglasses and a spiffy watch. New shoes were always on her shopping list. Come Saturday Morning ...you might find her digging in the dirt, where she found her greatest peace.
She delighted in the company of her pal, her nephew, niece, Godchildren, her friends and her 'Sweet Pea'. She also delighted in her music.
She is survived by her beloved best friend, Jodi Tornquist Lane, her brother, Barry S. Walker, her adored nephew, Jarred Morris Walker. She was his and her great niece's Sydni' s (my girl) I.E. She is also survived her two precious Goddaughters, Calley Lane Garland, Leah Lane Smith and Godson, Hunter Lane. She adored their children, her little ones, Summer and Easton Smith, Emma and Ella Garland, Jennings and Tanner Lane. She was proudly their Audie. She is survived as well, by her 'Sweet Pea', Shannon Villalobos Davidson and her husband, Don. She is also survived by her wonderful friend, Brenda Dobson Ashley and her daughter, Caitlyn. She leaves behind her cousins Brett and Steve Walker.
Also, family members, George and Leona Villalobos and Eileen Smyth. She leaves behind as well, her wonderful friends, who were always there for her and she considered them her family of choice.
If you wish to honor her memory... show a stranger, a child or even yourself.... a kindness. She would love that.
If you would like to make a monetary donation in her memory, please give to any cause that helps children such as St. Jude's. You can also donate to the Human Rights Campaign for Equality or to the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C.
