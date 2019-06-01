|
Sherry June Finley
Sherry June Finley, 82, of Denton, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home in Denton.
Mrs. Finley was born on December 13, 1936 in Denton to Grady and Helen (Brandenberger) Mullens. She was married to Charles E. Finley on July 15, 1954 in Denton; he died on September 28, 1999. She worked as a seamstress for many years.
Sherry is survived by her daughter, Di'Lyn Finley of Denton; son, Charles Edwin "Ed" Finley, Jr. and his wife Karen of Ponder; brother, Edwin Mullens of Denton; grandchildren, Cecil Trae Capps, Jay Grady Capps, Joshua Long, Jason Long, Jared Finley, Chad Finley, Branden Finley' great-grandchildren, Tyler Finley, Noah Long, Liam Long; son-in-law, Curtis Capps. She was preceded in death by daughter, Kathy Nell Capps; grandson, Kevin Capps; sister, Patsy Darlene Mullens.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 1, 2019