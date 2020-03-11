|
|
Shirley Ann McLean
Shirley Ann McLean of Pilot Point, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 66. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Jim and Clarice Sharber on June 11, 1953. Shirley married Stephen McLean in Dallas, Texas in 1977. She worked as a dispatcher for Salem Carpet before retiring. Shirley loved playing with her grandkids, working in the yard and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 Friday, also at DeBerry's.
Shirley is survived by her husband Stephen, sons Phillip Weis and his wife Kelli, Matthew Weis and his wife Kelli, grandchildren Amber, Aimee Rebecca, Jacob, Gage and Hunter, great-grandchildren Cooper, Bowen, Aubrey, Kase, Konner and Avery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside Nursing and Rehab for the love and care over the last 4 and a half years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Denton Animal Shelter.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020