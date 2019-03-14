Shirley Cunyus Spellerberg



Shirley Cunyus Spellerberg went home to be with the Lord on March 9th, 2019 at the age of 90. Shirley was born to Paul M. and Evelyn Guthrie Cunyus on October 22, 1928 in Waco, Texas. She graduated from Waco High School, Class of '45, studied Business Administration at Baylor. Shirley married Herman Robert Spellerberg (Major, USAF, and Retired) on October 8th, 1949, whom predeceased her in 2009. Upon his return from a tour of duty in Korea in 1953, Herman returned to PanAm Airways as FEO crew member stationed in Houston. In 1960 he was transferred to Miami, Florida.



Shirley was a Christian Conservative Activist serving in numerous roles of leadership. President of the Florida Federation of Women (1972-1979) in the successful fight against the Equal Rights Amendment; Conservative Radio Talk host on "Speak Out Miami" for five years (1974-1979); and co-hosted the weekly Miami TV show "To the Point" (1977-1979).



After moving back to Texas in 1979, Shirley was elected Mayor of Corinth in 1983 where she served for 16 years; also served as President of Denton Republican Women's Club; Member of State Republican Executive Committee and Republican Party of Texas Platform Committee (1998-2001); President of Denton County Republican Assembly (2010-2016); Founding member of Phyllis Schlaflys Eagle Forum in 1972. Shirley received numerous awards for her political activities in Florida and in Texas. She was also awarded the "Yellow Rose of Texas" in 2018.



She is survived by two sons and their wives, Craig and Bette Spellerberg of Greenville, SC and Grant and Karen Spellerberg of Miami, FL; Granddaughter Samantha Spellerberg; Brothers Don Cunyus and Ron Cunyus (Pat); Nieces, Sharon Cunyus and Kelly Jarrell (Jeff); Nephew Kevin Glenn (Holly) and Great Nieces Mika and Macy Jarrell, and Sahara Glenn; Great Nephew Alexander "AJ" Glenn.



Service and Visitation at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville, TX on Saturday, March 16th, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 am to 1 pm with a service at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to Lewisville Bible Church or NRA Whittington Center in Raton, NM. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019