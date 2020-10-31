1/1
Shirley Dorene Mann Price
1935 - 2020
Shirley Dorene Mann Price

Shirley Dorene Mann Price of Denton passed peacefully October 28, 2020 in Denton, Texas.

Shirley was born January 16, 1935 in Montague County to Robert Starr and Ova Odell (Brogdon) Mann. She grew up on the family ranch near Forestburg. Shirley attended Forestburg and Saint Jo schools, graduating from Saint Jo High School. She attended Cooke County Junior College and North Texas State University.

Along with raising a family, Shirley had a long career in education. She taught at several elementary schools and Cooke County Junior College. Later she was a guidance counselor in several school districts, finishing her career with the Fort Worth ISD. Shirley lived the last fifty years in Denton.

Shirley is survived by sons, Harper Dennis (Deborah), Brady Dennis (Karen), brother, Spike Mann; six grandchildren, Katherine Dennis, Emma Dennis, Rodney Charles Dennis (Mia), Brooke Elizabeth Anderson (Matthew), William Blake Price (Stephanie), Matthew Brent Price; five great-grandchildren, John Franklin, Kylee Bridges, Ripleigh Caite, Rockale Claire, Isaac Henry Anderson. She was preceded in death by son, Morey Price and sister, Mary Benson.

No service is planned at this time.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
