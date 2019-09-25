|
Shirley Ellis-Knoernschild
Shirley Ellis-Knoernschild, age 77, of Corinth, Texas, passed on December 13, 2018. She was born in Illinois on October 5, 1941. Thereafter, she spent many fond years in Florida prior to settling in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and later, Corinth, Texas.
In addition to raising four children, she was a Floral Designer at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. After Disney, she became a Case Manager of nine Florida counties in child abuse prevention. She also served in the Peace Corps in 1986 and 1987. She later worked in senior care in Oklahoma.
She was a baptized member of Immanuel Lutheran Church located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
She is survived by daughter, Debbie Nolan of Oklahoma, and son, Daniel Knoernschild, Esq. (Kerry) of Texas and seven grandchildren: Justin Crawford, Kaelynn, Baylee, Megan, Sydney, Maxwell and Emma-Kate Knoernschild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Winston Ulrich; brothers, Richard Heinzeroth and Larry DeShazo; husband, Karl Knoernschild; and sons, Ronald and Timothy Knoernschild.
She is resting peacefully next to her husband and two sons at Floral Haven cemetery in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019