Shirley Jean McCaskill



Shirley Jean McCaskill passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at the age of 73 in McKinney, Tx in the presence of her children. She is preceded by her parents Betty Jean (Speed) Bridenstine and Norman Eugene Seay as well as her brother Kenneth Donald McCaskill. She is survived by daughter Arlene Nicole (Feinberg) Frosch and husband Jochen Frosch, granddaughter Lillian Marie Frosch, son Matthew Clarence Feinberg, and brother Joel Richard McCaskill and wife Martha McCaskill. It was Shirley's wish to be cremated and spread over the ocean so that she can travel the world in the waters she loved to SCUBA dive in. Shirley received her Bachelors in Education and Masters in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin and taught as a professor of Psychology at North Central Texas College in Denton, Tx for many years. She attended services regularly at Faith United Methodist Church in Denton, Tx and later at Grace Avenue UMC in Frisco, Texas. Flowers and cards may be sent to her daughter at 728 Mist Flower Drive, Little Elm, Tx 75068. There will be an online zoom memorial service held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10am CST. Please contact her son Matthew Feinberg at Matt.feinberg@gmail.com to receive the link to join.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store