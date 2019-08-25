|
|
Shirley Jean Wood
Shirley Jean Wood-beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, great-grandmother, and friend-passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Denton, Texas while surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born on March 17, 1937 to Almeda and Adrian Feltenberger in Coffeyville, Kansas. She lived most of her young life in Nowata, Oklahoma with her siblings LaDena, Jerry "Buddy", and Dale. She married her high school sweetheart, Harold Wood, in her childhood home on July 30, 1955. They had three children, David, Sharon, and Susan. Over their marriage, Harold and Shirley moved to various states and cities, but eventually made their home in Denton, Texas. Shirley spent her time taking care of her husband, their children, and their grandchildren. Life became very hard for Shirley when Harold passed away suddenly. While most women would have crumbled in the aftermath of losing a spouse, Shirley clung to her faith in God and kept her family together during those difficult times. She became very active in her faith, church, and her family's lives. Many birthdays and holidays were spent over at her house which always seemed to be filled with laughter, smiles, stories, and jokes. Her smile was as contagious as it was beautiful, and those who saw it were blessed by her kind, sweet spirit. Shirley's love for her Lord and her family will always influence and impact the hearts and lives of her family and friends forevermore.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Von Wood; her parents, Almeda and Adrian Feltenberger; and her brother, Jerry "Buddy" Feltenberger. Shirley is survived by her children, David Wood, Sharon Harris and her husband, Thomas, and Susan Wood; her grandchildren, Carlyn Powers, Lori Blalock and her husband, Kyle, Zachary Wood, Kristine Hughes and her husband, Ryan, Pierce Courtney, and Tristan Courtney; her siblings, LaDena Baker and her husband, Cy, and Dale Feltenberger; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte Blalock and James Beau Blalock; her soon-to-be great-grandchildren, Wesley Hughes and Lincoln Blalock; and a host of loving family members and friends.
For more information on the services and life of Shirley Wood, please visit www.hughesftc.com.
For more information on the services and life of Shirley Wood, please visit www.hughesftc.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019