|
|
Shirley Joanne Scott
Our hearts are saddened as we share the loss of our loved one, Shirley Joanne (Endsley) Scott, who passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at the age of 86.
Joanne was born on January 21, 1933 in Gridley (Woodson County), KS. She graduated from Wichita East HS in 1951. On August 4, 1957, Joanne married Jon D. Scott in Wichita, KS. Jon proudly served in the Army stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and Joanne worked on the base. A few years later they adopted two children, David and Devra.
During their life together, they resided in Wichita, Oxford, and Salina KS, Carrollton TX, and finally Corinth TX. Joanne held different jobs throughout the years, but the ones she enjoyed the most were that of homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was also an animal lover and enjoyed feeding local birds.
Joanne is preceded in death by her husband Jon D. Scott, son David A. Scott, and her parents Everett L. Endsley and Velma M. Endsley.
Joanne is survived by her daughter Devra Scott Kemp and husband John of Corinth, TX (grandchildren Conner Corinth, TX and Brittany Lewisville,TX); grandson Jon W. Scott and wife Maryann of Topeka, KS (great - grandchildren Chelsea, Jon Jr., and Calaya); grandson Alan M. Scott (Salina, KS).
The family invites you to celebrate Joanne's life during a memorial service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 (10:00 AM) at the Dalton & Son Funeral Home chapel, 1550 N. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX 75067.
In the spring of 2020, the family will inter the ashes of both Joanne and her late husband Jon in Yates Center, KS. (Details to be provided at a later date.)
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Freedom Hospice (Attn: Jon Glover), 9001 Airport Frwy., Suite 570, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 OR your local animal shelter/pet rescue.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019