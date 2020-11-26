1/1
Stanley Ray Whitman
1967 - 2020
Stanley Ray Whitman

Stanley Ray Whitman, 53, of Sanger, passed away on November 22, 2020, in Denton, Texas. The son of Phillip Mason Whitman and Ruth Kay (Smith) Whitman, Stanley was born on October 6, 1967, in Amarillo, Texas.

He married Tamara Almajean Sharer on October 23, 1997, in Rogers, AR, and was a member of the Rogers Nazarene Church. Stanley had worked as a cashier at the Shell station and then the Chevron in Sanger. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and fisherman. Additionally, he loved to mow the yard and good home-cooked food.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Whitman of Sanger; four daughters, Christina Allen of AR, Latisha Pittman of AR, Amber Sharer of Whitesboro, and Cassandra Sharer of Pilot Point; one son, Steven Sharer of Weston, and one sister, Stormie Collins of Sanger. Fourteen grandchildren also survive him.

Stanley's visitation is from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Graveside services are at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Bolivar Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
