Stephanie Rae
(Harpe) Lillard
Stephanie Rae (Harpe) Lillard, 66, of Denton, Texas, passed away on October 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Rae Fletcher Harpe of Vienna, Virginia.
Following completion of her freshman year of high school in 1968, her fathers career moved the Harpe family to Clear Lake City, Texas. In 1971, Stephanie graduated from Clear Creek High School in League City, Texas. In 1976, she completed her Bachelors Degree in Education at Texas Womens University, Denton, Texas.
For over 26 years, Stephanie was a Family and Consumer Science Teacher at Billy Ryan High School in the Denton Independent School District. As a teacher, she had an uncanny ability to connect with children. Although demanding of her students, she was also known for her fair and kind manner. Always ready with a smile, her love for her students and her work made her one of the schools most beloved teachers.
Stephanie was also a very creative and talented artist. She was an avid quilter and a member of the Denton Quilt Guild, and the Underground Railroad Bee. Through the Guild and the Bee, she contributed in assembling quilts for various charitable causes. She also made gifts of her beautiful quilted creations to friends and family. She was always happy spending the day quilting with her friends, which also involved sharing stories and a great amount of laughter.
Stephanie found her true love and best friend in John W. Lillard while she was attending college and they married 46 years ago on June 30, 1973. She loved her family and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, her fur babies and spending time with her husband and children. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, John; her son, Bryan Cameron Lillard, of Sanger, Texas; her daughter, Kimberly Renee Benson (Brandon), and her two grandchildren, Riley Benson, and Cameron Benson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her sister, Cynthia J. Himes (Cary), of Ashburn, Virginia; her brother, Joseph D. Harpe (Celsie), of Hernando, Florida; many other cousins, nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Chloe and Pepper.
Funeral services will be held at the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors, 2025 University Drive, Denton, Texas at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019