|
|
Stephen Fletcher Day,
. Stephen Fletcher Day, of Aubrey Texas passed away on January 31, 2019 in Denton Texas at the age of 63. The son of DL (Joe) Day and Dorothy Ruth Mc Cary Day. He was born on September 15th 1955 in Center, Texas.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his son Carter Day of Boyd Texas, stepdaughter Robin Dumas of Sarasota Florida, stepdaughter Courtney DEann Pack of Oklahoma, Kelsey Sanchez of Abilene, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Dana Day of Valley view, nephew Joseph day of Lewisville, niece and great nephew Abbey Milstead and Mason Milstead of Sandsprings Oklahoma.
Memorial services will be held on March 10, 2019 at 3 PM at the Sanger Elks Lodge.
In lieu of Flowers a Donation can be sent to Point Bank in the name of Carter Day.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019