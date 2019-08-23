|
|
Steve Allen Barron
Steve Allen Barron, 67, of Denton, Texas passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born November 26, 1951 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Harold L. Barron and Viola Copeland Barron and married Frances Raydine White on July 26, 1980 in Ponder, Texas. Steve served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a seventh degree black belt in jujitsu, a member of the Church of the Nazarene and worked as a lineman for the City of Denton.
Steve is survived by his wife Frances Barron, sons Allen and Benjamin Barron, 6 grandchildren, a brother and 3 sisters.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of Nazarene at 1513 Willlowwood, Denton Texas on Friday August the 23rd at 2 pm. Family and Friends are welcome to attend. A luncheon will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 1700 Riney Road in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019