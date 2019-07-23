Steven Lynn Hughbanks



Steven Lynn Hughbanks, age 71, of Denton, TX, died July 17, 2019 in Denton. He was born to Hanley and Lennie (Andersen) Hughbanks on January 13, 1948 in Pratt, KS. He married Jeri Dee Kough, the love of his life, on June 6, 1971 in Page City, KS. He was a national sales representative for Acme Laredo Boot Co.



Survivors include: his daughter, Rachel Hughbanks of Denton, TX, and his brother, Ron Hughbanks (Linda) of Omaha, NE. Also his nephew, David and (Clara) Hughbanks of Plymouth, MN; and brothers-in law and sisters-in law: Ron and Sonja Kough of Winona, KS, Mike and Sheryl Kough of Russell Springs, Ks, Roger and Connie Kough of Colby, Ks, and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeri in 2008, and his parents, Hanley and Lennie Hughbanks.



Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley, with Pastor Bob Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. There will be no Visitation. Memorials to the Humane Society may be sent in care of Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, PO Box 221, Oakley, KS 67748.



Online Guest Book: www.kennedykosterfh.com Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 23, 2019