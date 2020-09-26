1/1
(Steven) Tyler Lenington
1992 - 2020
(Steven) Tyler Lenington

(Steven) Tyler Lenington, 28, of Denton passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born in North Richland Hills, Texas on February 27, 1992 to David and Lori (Cain) Lenington.

He accepted Christ as his Savior at age seven and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Sanger.

Tyler was employed by Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Sanger, Texas. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas. He was an avid reader and musician. He enjoyed traveling and hosting gatherings of family and friends at his home. He was known for his infectious laugh, quick wit, and his brilliant mind. He will be remembered as a loyal friend, son, brother, grandson, nephew, and uncle. No words could ever fully capsulate his dynamic personality. He will be loved and cherished forever by those who were privileged to know him.

He is survived by his parents, David and Lori Lenington, his sister Micaela Lenington, and nephew Preston Blackburn of Sanger; his grandparents Yvonne and Ralph Cain of Sanger; grandparents Paul and Sharron Lenington of Eufaula, Oklahoma; his uncle Randy Cain and wife Wendy of Princeton, Texas and their son Daniel Cain of Lubbock Texas; his uncle Mark Lenington and wife Becky of Norman, Oklahoma and their daughter Amy; and his uncle Donny Lenington and wife Stephanie of McAlester, Oklahoma and their children, Amber, Jacob, and Nicholas. He is also survived by one great-great aunt and numerous other beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Southmont Baptist Church in Denton. A graveside service will follow at Sanger Cemetery in Sanger, Texas, following the funeral.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Southmont Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
1 entry
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
