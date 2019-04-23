Steven Wayne Greene



On Sunday, April 14, 2019, Steven Greene, loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 63. Steve was born on January 29, 1956 to Frank and Marcy Greene in the city of Berwyn, IL. He is survived by his three children, Shannon (Patrick) Dwyer, Breann (Tommy) Walker, Daniel (Sara) Greene; and five grandchildren: Marcella Walker, Warren Walker, Dade Dwyer, Amelia Greene, and Reese Dwyer. He is also survived by two brothers; Rick (Marissa) Greene and Randy (Dawn) Greene. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Adam Greene.



Steve had a passion for duck hunting and beginning new ventures; a common thread into many of his "Mallard" based companies. He was also an avid lover of the outdoors, cooking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at the Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home located at 740 S. Edmonds, Lewisville, TX 75067 at 3:00 p.m. and a time for remembrance with family and friends from 4:00-6:30p.m. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary