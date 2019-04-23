Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville
740 S. Edmonds Lane
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-4581
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Wayne Greene


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Wayne Greene Obituary
Steven Wayne Greene

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, Steven Greene, loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 63. Steve was born on January 29, 1956 to Frank and Marcy Greene in the city of Berwyn, IL. He is survived by his three children, Shannon (Patrick) Dwyer, Breann (Tommy) Walker, Daniel (Sara) Greene; and five grandchildren: Marcella Walker, Warren Walker, Dade Dwyer, Amelia Greene, and Reese Dwyer. He is also survived by two brothers; Rick (Marissa) Greene and Randy (Dawn) Greene. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Adam Greene.

Steve had a passion for duck hunting and beginning new ventures; a common thread into many of his "Mallard" based companies. He was also an avid lover of the outdoors, cooking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at the Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home located at 740 S. Edmonds, Lewisville, TX 75067 at 3:00 p.m. and a time for remembrance with family and friends from 4:00-6:30p.m.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now