Dr. Stuart Elton Larson
Dr. Stuart Elton Larson, born May 26, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland, to John Elton Larson and Margaret May Kindell, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Survived by his wife Gloria, children Jeff, Derek, and Valerie and sister Sally Foster of Oak Harbor, Washington.
Stuart earned the Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from the University of Illinois College of dentistry and the Master of Science in Dentistry Degree from Baylor University College of Dentistry Graduate Department of Orthodontics. Stuart was a veteran, serving his country as an officer in the United States Air Force from 1964-1966. He maintained a private practice of orthodontics in Farmers Branch, Texas from 1968 through 1996. He was a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the American Dental Association, and the Dallas County Dental Society. His proudest accomplishments were those of helping raise his three children with their mother and helping the many youngsters in his community who, for twenty-eight years, sought his orthodontic skills in providing bright, confident smiles. Throughout his career Stuart participated in the Dallas County Dental Society program of care for indigent children. Stuart also loved the freedom and perspective of private aviation. His hobby of flying spanned most of his lifetime and included membership in the Experimental Aircraft Association and the construction of two full sized flying airplanes with the help of his children. Stuart was a student of history as well with a particular interest in the Pacific Theatre of World War Two.
Visitation will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home Tuesday evening, January 28, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Stuart will be interred in a private ceremony at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. The family suggests donations to the or in lieu of flowers.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020