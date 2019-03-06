Susan Faye Black



Susan Faye Black, 81, of Denton, Texas passed away March 3, 2019 in Denton. She was born in Dallas, Texas to William and Uda "Suzy" Webb on July 15, 1937. She is preceded in death by her parents.



A "Celebration of Life" memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Singing Oaks Church of Christ in Denton.



As she stated herself only hours before her passing, Susan lived a great life. After growing up in Dallas and attending the University of North Texas, she traveled the PGA Tour with her then husband Joe Ed Black who at the time served as the tournament supervisor and later as the President of the PGA of America. During the time of their marriage, she had the opportunity to meet many fascinating people (including Royalty and Presidents) and travel to many exciting locations around the world. They were even in Cuba the week Castro invaded.



In addition to her worldly travels, most recently to Russia with her sister Betty, she loved to hike in the Grand Tetons and the Rocky Mountains with her mom, her good friend Jackie King and her loyal traveling companion Grace (her dog). She was a fantastic amateur photographer and writer producing a monthly blog of her work.



Susan also served the church in various capacities including starting and leading the Kardia Chaplaincy Program at Singing Oaks Church of Christ. The program served Denton County residents at local Denton area hospitals. One of her other great passions was her weekly volunteer work at the Ruth's Room Thrift Store which supports Habitat for Humanity in Denton County. Susan was an avid baseball and especially a Texas Rangers fan, once even being named by the team as one of the Rangers biggest fans.



As a long time, Argyle and Denton resident, Susan coached the Argyle girls pee wee basketball team and served in many capacities with the Denton County Chapter of the Girl Scouts of America. Professionally, Susan had a private Marriage and Family Counseling practice with an office located in the old Russell's Department Store building on the Denton square.



She is survived by her daughter Cyndi Smith, son Randy Black, sister Betty Webb, brother Bill Webb Jr., six grandchildren, Drew Lawrence, Megan Boyd, Scott Lawrence, Austin Black, Keatin Black, and Anna Black. She is also survived by six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the National Parks Conservation Association or Ruth's Room Thrift Store in Denton, Texas benefiting Habitat for Humanity for Denton County. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019