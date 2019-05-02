Home

Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home
Gainesville, TX
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Gainesville, TX
Suzann Atteberry Graves


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzann Atteberry Graves Obituary
Suzann Atteberry Graves

Suzann Atteberry Graves, 63, was called home by her Lord, that she had served her whole life, on April 29, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Graveside services are planned for May 3, 2019, at 3:00 pm, at Fairview Cemetery, Gainesville, Texas. A visitation will be held on May 2, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Meador Funeral Home in Gainesville, Texas.

She was born on March 9, 1956, in Graham, Texas, to James W. Atteberry and Betty Louise Pope Atteberry. She married Eddie Graves on June 16, 1978 in Denton, Texas. Suzann was a very kind and loving person and will be missed by many people, including her church family at Full Gospel Church of Denton, Texas, where she served for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie; two aunts, Elizabeth Atteberry of Gainesville and Anell Pope of Gainesville; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death her parents; sister Dwayna Lou Atteberry; uncles, Jesse Atteberry, Charles Pope, Ross Pope, Raymond Pope and James Pope; aunts, Bessie Stubblefield and Olene.

To visit our online registry, please visit: meadorfuneral.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from May 2 to May 3, 2019
