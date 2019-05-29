Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Denton, TX
Suzanne Lancaster Hendricks McGar


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne Lancaster Hendricks McGar Obituary
Suzanne Lancaster

Hendricks McGar

Suzanne Lancaster Hendricks McGar, 91, of Denton, Texas, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Carriage House Assisted Living in Denton. Suzanne was born May 22, 1928 to Alvin Lancaster and Verna Jackson Lancaster in Denton, Texas. She graduated from North Texas Lab School and was retired from Morrison Milling Company.

Suzanne was married to Delma Lee Hendricks from 1946 until his death in 1955. She then was married to Carl Richard McGar from 1958 till his death in 2001. Suzanne was a lifetime member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Denton, Texas.

Suzanne is survived by sister, Mildred Lancaster Martin; daughters, Sharon Hendricks Wainscott of Denton, Martha Hendricks Mears and husband Robert of Denison, TX, Carla McGar Wilhoit of Krum, TX; son, Gary McGar of Denton; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson; also numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff of Carriage House Assisted Living and Ardent Hospice for their loving care of our mother.

Family visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 PM to 8 PM at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to (); Monsignor King Outreach Center in Denton or a .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 29, 2019
