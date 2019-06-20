Tamara Lynn Hall



Tamara Lynn Hall, age 66, passed away peacefully on June 15th following a drawn out battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family and spent her last days at her home in the country.



Tammy was born May 9, 1953, in Denton, Tx. Her childhood and early college years were spent in Texas. Following high school, she attended Southern Methodist University and the University of North Texas. Tammy completed her college education at Colorado State University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Technical Journalism.



In the spring of 1973, Tammy met her lifelong partner and best friend, Bill. He whisked her away to Colorado, and they returned in November of 1973 to be married in Denton, Tx.



Throughout her years Tammy showed a powerful passion for life and family. As a young woman she was involved in several clubs and activities within her school, community and church. She loved to travel, first seeing the world with her Uncle Prof as a young lady and later in life with Bill. She was an active cattle woman and involved with the Larimer County and Elko County Cattle Women's Associations. Additionally, she put her degree to use working as a publisher for two different regional magazines in Northern Colorado.



Tammy worked side by side with Bill raising livestock and managing the family household during their 45 years of marriage. She was actively involved with her two son's booster clubs and led many organizations while they were in school. She was a fierce survivor, loyal friend, loving mother, and devout wife who impacted any that were lucky enough to know her.



Tammy is survived by her husband Bill, son and wife Levi and Kori, granddaughter Kinley, son and fianc Tucker and Heather, and brother and wife Shandon and Carmelita. She is also survived by her step siblings Forrest, Greg, Craig, Dianna and Ellen and a large extended family.



A memorial service will be held at Cross Timbers Church, Valley View, Tx, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 am, under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Gainesville, Tx. Pastor Chuck Evans will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Be The Match Foundation at bethematch.org. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary