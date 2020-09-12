Tana Michelle Lackey
Tana Michelle Lackey, 48, of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Born on April 17, 1972, in Kansas City, Missouri, Tana was the daughter of Patricia Rose (Morrison) and Curtis Eugene Lackey.
Tana was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia, and both paternal and maternal grandparents. Those who remain to cherish her memory are her father and step-mother Gene and Geneva Lackey of Sanger, TX, and two brothers, Scott Allen Lackey of Lowell, AR, and Steven Lackey of Krum, TX.
Graveside services for Tana are 11:00 am Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Sanger Cemetery in Sanger, TX. Pastor Grant Bowles will officiate the services.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger.
