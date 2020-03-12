|
Teddy Jack Cockrill
Teddy Jack Cockrill, 84, passed away at his residence in Sanger on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born on March 23, 1935 in Denton County, Texas, he was the son of Charlie and Mattie (Hammons) Cockrill.
Jack attended Sanger Schools and El Central College in Dallas. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. as a gunsmith from 1953 to 1956 during the Korean Conflict. On August 25, 1955, he married Marla Ann Spencer in Sanger, Texas where they made their home on the family farm for about six months. Then they moved to Iowa. He worked at an envelope making company making envelopes. He worked at a foundry pouring hot liquid steel making manhole covers along with various other jobs. After they moved back to Texas, he drove a Pepsi truck in Decatur, went back to school and received his diploma. He and Marla picked cotton and mowed the Tyson Cemetery.
Jack became a fireman and spent the next 26 years with the Dallas Fire Department Station 34 all the while holding a second job at Central Freight for many years as well as going to College and earning his Master's Degree. Jack loved his job as a firefighter and retired in 1984. In addition to his duties at the Fire Department, he was a 32nd Degree Mason and was a member of the Bolivar Masonic Lodge #418 in Sanger, the Ford Masonic Lodge #270 A. F. & A. M. in Pilot Point, the Order of the Eastern Star #1025 in Pilot Point, and the Order of the Eastern Star #1027 in Sanger. Jack was also a fifth-generation farmer. He and Marla lived in the family farmhouse that was moved to its present location. His mother named him Jack which fit him perfectly because he was a Jack of ALL trades. Jack came home from rehab on April 7, 2018 and was under hospice care for two years.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Kenneth Eugene Cockrill. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marla, of Sanger; his daughter and son-in-law Victoria "Vickie" and Terry McElroy; Sister, Gladys Higgs; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, one daughter-in-law; 3 brothers-in-law; and 5 sisters-in-law.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Funeral Services for Jack will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Bolivar Baptist Church. Interment will be in Tyson Cemetery.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020