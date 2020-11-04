Teresa Ann Lawson



Teresa Ann Lawson, 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on October 28th, 2020 after coming home on hospice from her fight with West Nile Neuroinvasive disease.



Teresa was a very proud mother and grandmother (Mamaw to all her grandchildren) to her son and her eleven grandchildren, and she dedicated and lived her life for each and every one of them. Teresa made sure to take her grandson Kalevi to each of his soccer games and practices since he was five years old, and she never missed a single one of them until she became ill. She was involved in each of her grandchildren's lives and she made all of them feel loved, included, and happy each and every day. For her grandchildren, there was no greater cheerleader for their accomplishments than their Mamaw. She will live on in their hearts and through each of them as they grow, through memories and the actions that they take because of the lessons and values she taught them. They will love bigger and live life fuller due to their Mamaw. She will be greatly missed and loved beyond measure.



For most of her life, and just shy of making 40 years, she worked at Halliburton Energy Services in Carrollton, Texas. Teresa made lasting relationships with many co-workers over the years and touched many around her with her dedication and her spirit. She enjoyed her time there and the relationships she made through work. She was a dedicated and loyal employee over the years and through her tenure at Halliburton.



Teresa is survived by her son, Kenneth Michael Lawson II (Flower Mound, Texas) and daughter-in-law Megan Lawson (Flower Mound, Texas); her longtime partner and companion, Ronnie Robbins (Dallas, Texas); sister Cathie Rhodes and her husband James (Sweetwater, Texas); brother Warren Frysinger Jr. and his wife Kathryn (Coppell, Texas); and her grandchildren Briana Lawson (Lewisville, Texas), Kenna Stow (Flower Mound, Texas), Logan Stow (Flower Mound, Texas), Branden Lawson (Flower Mound, TX), Ian Stow (Flower Mound, Texas), Nathaniel Lawson (Flower Mound, Texas), Jacob Lawson (Flower Mound, Texas), Kalevi Lawson (Flower Mound, Texas), Nikolas Lawson (Flower Mound, Texas) and Aava Lawson (Flower Mound, Texas). She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family who loved and cherished her.



Teresa was preceded in death by her Mother, Dorothy Ida-Marie Cole, Father, Warren Frysinger, sister Joyce Smith, sister Eileen Jo Joshlin, and her grandson Noah Lawson.



The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13th, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at St. Philips the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Lewisville during the 11:00am Mass on Saturday, November 14th, 2020.





