Terry Dale Allison
Terry Dale Allison, 51, of Denton, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Denton.
Mr. Allison was born on July 25, 1968 in Denton to Roy Dale and Lanetta Jo (Reid) Allison. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor's of Science in Logistics and supply chain. He served in the United States Army and worked for Shiloh Creek as a welder.
Terry is survived by his daughters, Faith Allison of Gainesville, Ashleigh Black of Lewisville, Elizabeth Walker of Massachusetts; sons, Matthew Linn of Krum, Chase Allison of Gainesville; sisters, Julie Drenner of Sanger, Tina Stirewalt of Gainesville, Carrie Reid of Myra; brother, Marvin Allison of Sanger; mother, Lanetta Jo Reid of Little Elm; grandson, William Walker of Massachusetts.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey.
Online condolences may be made at
www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 30, 2019